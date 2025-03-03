Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TIM alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in TIM by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,073,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TIM by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 409,992 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,054,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TIM by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TIM by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIM

TIM Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.