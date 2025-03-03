Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 752 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,927,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 220,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 184,207 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 371,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,873 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,680,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 130.6% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 345,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

