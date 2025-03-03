Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,900 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Asana were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Asana by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,931,992.05. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,682,825.84. The trade was a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

