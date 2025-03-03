Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,355 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TXG opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Mateo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. The trade was a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

