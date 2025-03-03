Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.