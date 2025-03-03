Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 708,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.