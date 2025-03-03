Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 400 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $278,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.84. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

