Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Up 4.7 %

AS stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion and a PE ratio of -213.63. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

