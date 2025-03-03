Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,255,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 250,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 397.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.86. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

