Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 18,972 Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CON. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

Shares of CON opened at $22.59 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CON. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

