Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adient were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 442,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adient by 38,074.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adient by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after purchasing an additional 158,017 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 45.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 877,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 791.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.