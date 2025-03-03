Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $11.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.85. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Insider Activity

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

