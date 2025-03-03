Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 143.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 619,747 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in Stevanato Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Stevanato Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 107,869 shares in the last quarter.

STVN stock opened at €18.44 ($19.21) on Monday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($17.25) and a twelve month high of €34.00 ($35.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.60 ($29.79).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

