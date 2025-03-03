Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NGVT opened at $47.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $56.29.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

