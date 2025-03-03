Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $401,000 Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Oscar Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oscar Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -728.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

