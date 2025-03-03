Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $410,000 Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 88,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International

In other news, Director Ronald Cooper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $599,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,793.82. This trade represents a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.