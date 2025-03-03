Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $415,000 Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Opera were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Opera alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OPRA opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Opera Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Opera’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Opera

Opera Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.