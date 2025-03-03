Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $436,000 Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AvidXchange by 111,114.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 171,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AvidXchange by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 69,971 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AvidXchange news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at $542,118.72. This trade represents a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,610. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AvidXchange Stock Up 3.3 %
AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
