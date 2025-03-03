Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $436,000 Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AvidXchange by 111,114.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 171,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in AvidXchange by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 69,971 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at $542,118.72. This trade represents a 21.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Hausman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,610. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Stock Up 3.3 %

AVDX stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 1.22. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AVDX

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.