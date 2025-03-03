Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $466,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $17,807,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,524 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in NeoGenomics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,612,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,516 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 238,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

