Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $511,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $276,492.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,466.38. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

