Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $514,000 Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in EVERTEC by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 34,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVERTEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $276,913.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,362.35. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.