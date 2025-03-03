Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 6.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $48.08 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

