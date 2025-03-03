Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $392,591.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

