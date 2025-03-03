Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

