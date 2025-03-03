Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $391,000 Investment in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,191 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 501,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 128,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Birkenstock Stock Up 0.5 %
BIRK opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
