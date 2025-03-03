Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $391,000 Investment in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 463,191 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 501,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 128,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.5 %

BIRK opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Birkenstock

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.