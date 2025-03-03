Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mobileye Global by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,194,000 after buying an additional 4,517,217 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 768,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $12,202,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $34.00.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

