Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,100 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after purchasing an additional 356,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,600. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTH opened at $30.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $33.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.