Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,600 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cohu were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cohu by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cohu by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohu

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.