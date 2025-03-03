Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,200 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other American Assets Trust news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,690.90. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

