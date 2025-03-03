Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,800 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,452,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Driven Brands Trading Up 8.0 %

DRVN opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.