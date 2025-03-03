Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 800 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2,878.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WesBanco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 500,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

