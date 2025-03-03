Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

CIM stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

