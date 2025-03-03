Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 602,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

