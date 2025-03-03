Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CTS were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CTS alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Creative Planning boosted its position in CTS by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CTS by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $462,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,837,148.50. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.