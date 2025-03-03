Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,877,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 149,870 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Compass Point dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,225.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,099.36. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $377,154 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.84. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

