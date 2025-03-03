Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 216 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SJW Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SJW Group stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

