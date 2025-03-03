Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 307.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

