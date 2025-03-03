HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of argenx Q3 Earnings

Get argenx alerts:

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $720.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $624.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.85 and a beta of 0.58. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $642.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in argenx by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in argenx by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.