Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

