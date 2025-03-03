Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,272 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Plug Power Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.61 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
