IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,900 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 54.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

