IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,997 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in DocuSign by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,742. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,010 shares of company stock worth $66,102,694. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $83.17 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

