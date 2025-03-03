IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,194 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $1,536,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 129,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.