IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,612 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

