IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,657 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,557,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.85%.

WES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

