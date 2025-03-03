IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,823 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 12,153.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MasTec by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $130.55 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

