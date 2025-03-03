IFP Advisors Inc Buys 207 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,726,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after buying an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,608,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $86.81 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

