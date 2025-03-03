IFP Advisors Inc Buys 3,638 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,120,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 636,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,300,000 after buying an additional 435,326 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 767.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 487,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after buying an additional 430,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,521,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after buying an additional 426,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

