IFP Advisors Inc Buys 519 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.18 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

