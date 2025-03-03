IFP Advisors Inc Buys 827 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGCB stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1859 per share. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

